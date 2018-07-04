VIDEO: 21 years of animal magic at Whitehouse Farm

When the owners of a poultry farm decided to diversify little did they imagine they would now be one of the largest visitor attractions in the county with around 100,000 visitors annually.

To celebrate their success they are planning a spectacular birthday party this weekend (7 to 8 July) with farm mascot Nelson the Pig leading the way.

It's party time at Whitehouse Farm

Visitors can get dizzy on the tea cup rides and fly high on the swings. Footie fans can try their luck in the penalty shoot-out, circus lovers will enjoy the stilt walkers and can have a go at learning some tricks in the circus skills workshops.

There will be birthday cake for the humans and hands-on feeding and grooming for the animals. There’s also tractor trailer rides, go-karts, a Cool Critters Show and much more.

Dawn Peters, Events Coordinator at Whitehouse Farm Centre, explains: “Our 21st birthday weekend provides a great opportunity for us to say thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years and helped us to achieve another fantastic milestone in our history.”

Party goers can join in the 21st birthday fun from 10:00am until 5:00pm on Saturday 7 July and Sunday 8 July. To find out more go to www.whitehousefarmcentre.co.uk, Facebook: whitehousefarm or Twitter @WhitehouseFarm_.

Every child will receive one free ride at the fun fair with additional rides at £1 each. The circus skills workshops are a free activity and availability is limited. To avoid disappointment spaces must be booked – sessions take place at 11:30am and 2:00pm. Please book via DigiTickets at: https://whitehousefarmcentre.digitickets.co.uk/tickets