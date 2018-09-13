VIDEO: Prince Charles thanks volunteers and carers in Northumberland

Prince Charles has praised the work of dedicated carers and volunteers in Northumberland at a special garden party, as part of his Royal visit in the county.

The Prince of Wales attended the event at The Alnwick Garden, held each year by the Duchess of Northumberland to honour people who give much to their communities.

Prince Charles speaking at The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman

Speaking at the end of the party, His Royal Highness said that it had been a joy to meet some of the invited guests and learn about their selfless efforts.

He also described Northumberland as a spectacular county.

Prince Charles has been on a two-day visit in Northumberland. Today, he visited Moorland Spirit Company Ltd’s Hepple Gin distillery, before heading to The Garden, where he popped into the Elderberries drop-in centre, as well as the garden party.

Yesterday, he went to The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre on Hadrian’s Wall; Hexham; Kirkharle; and Kielder Salmon Centre and Hatchery, at Kielder Water and Forest Park.