Views being sought on council services

People living in Northumberland are being asked for their views about a range of issues.

More than 6,500 questionnaires have been sent by post to a random sample of residents in the county in order to help the county council to prioritise and develop its services.

The range of issues covered include what it’s like to live in the area, what they think needs to improve and how satisfied they are with the local authority’s services.

Council leader Peter Jackson, said: “We want to make on-going improvements to local areas and the services that the council provides, and residents’ views are extremely important to us as we do this work.

“We are committed to listening to and considering the views of our communities to help us provide the best services we can for the people we serve.”

All completed surveys will be treated confidentially and responses only seen by Ipsos MORI. Northumberland County Council will receive a report of the overall findings.

The closing date for completed questionnaires is Friday, October 19.

If you have any questions about the survey or need help filling it in, email NorthumberlandResidentsSurvey2018@ipsos.com or call the Ipsos MORI helpline on 0800 5422158.