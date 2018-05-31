Viper boys strike again

A Bedlington football team have netted the Filey Cup for the third year running.

Bedlington FC Vipers under 11 boys travelled to Scarborough to defend their title, playing teams from across the country.

And not only did the side win the Saturday league, but they were crowned overall champions in a highly competitive Sunday competition, going undefeated throughout.

Manager David Langhorne said: “This group of players are an absolute credit to the club and the town of Bedlington. We had a brilliant time across the weekend, but when the players took to pitch they gave it their all.

“We are so very proud of their achievements in the Filey Cup and we’ve all made memories for life.”

Support was given by local businesses and councils.