Vision for the future with new gym in Cramlington

An expanding fitness firm has chosen Cramlington as the next location for a state-of-the-art training facility.

Vision Health & Fitness has invested £1.3m in converting a former police intelligence centre in Crowhill Road into a 20,000sq ft gym.

The new facility, the second for the company, includes more than 200 pieces of equipment, a 20m sprint track, an assault rig, dedicated High Intensity Interval Training zone and more than 200 exercise classes every month.

The company was founded ten years ago by Mark Clauzel, a former boxer and kick boxer who was forced to retire through injury at the age of 31, and who then decided to put his knowledge of the fitness industry to commercial use.

Mark and business partner Jason Atherton have grown the business by developing a model which encourages maximum member retention rates, while also employing their own trainers and instructors.

Mark said: “I’d always planned to open a training facility after I’d retired from the ring.

“Over the years, we’ve done a lot of work on our customer journey, identifying why members join, stay and move on from their gyms, and we’ve gradually adapted our offering to keep the maximum number on our books.

“The Cramlington facility looks fantastic, is suitable for every level of user and has been extremely well received in the area, while now being able to provide the convenience to members of a multi-site offering is a real landmark for us.”

He added: “Consolidation will be our main aim this year, but we’re already looking at how we can move forward in 2020 and beyond, and are focusing on locations around the north east where we can offer members maximum value for money.”

Rachel Warriner, head of corporate tax at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, is working with the Vision Health & Fitness management team on the expansion and future development plans.

Mark added: “The support we’ve had from Rachel and the RMT team has been phenomenal right from the start. They’ve helped shape our expansion plans and have the skills and knowledge we’ll need to support the next stages of our development.”

Rachel said: “Mark and Jason have developed a clear style for the Vision brand, know exactly what they want to offer their members and are succeeding commercially as a result.

“Putting the right sort of tax efficient structures in place has enabled the company to maximise its premises and equipment investment, and the results of this are clear to see in what is an excellent training facility.

“This has been a terrific project for us to be part of and we’re continuing to work with the business to ensure it stays fit for the future.”