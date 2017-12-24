Visit in celebration of Tanzania partnership

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust recently welcomed leaders of Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC).

Dr Gileard Masenga, chief executive of KCMC, and Dr Chilonga Kondo, head of surgery, visited the region to meet colleagues who have worked in partnership with the facility in Tanzania and contributed to the development of healthcare in the African country.

The trust’s training and support to healthcare professionals has led to the introduction of new services that have revolutionised patient care, such as laparoscopic surgery, the country’s first dedicated burns unit and an outreach ultrasound service for rural areas.

The other benefits have included developing Tanzania’s only BSc physiotherapy course.

Brenda Longstaff, head of international partnerships at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “The realities of healthcare in Tanzania are a world away from what we have in the NHS and we are proud that our staff are so willing to give up their own time to help in this way.

“We know first-hand that it makes a real difference to people living in Tanzania. However, it’s not a one-way street – we have also been able to bring the benefit of these experiences back home.”

In recent weeks, the trust has hosted Matthew Shayo, head of physiotherapy from KCMC, and Simon Mallya, head of occupational therapy, as part of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission’s professional fellowship scheme.