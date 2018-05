The sunny weather was ideal for the charity car wash at Blyth RNLI lifeboat station.

The RNLI runs an annual Mayday campaign during the month of May and this year, money donated will help fund vital kit.

The Blyth volunteer crew opened the lifeboat station to the public and they washed more than 70 cars, with support from shop volunteers.

Refreshments were provided by the Ladies Guild. A total of £900 was raised.