Volunteers hand out special hamper

Teams of volunteers helped deliver some Christmas joy to older residents.

Volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service delivered hampers packed with festive treats, thanks to support from the Asda Foundation, to people supported by the national charity.

Joseph Florek, commissioned services operations manager for Royal Voluntary Service in Northumberland, said: “Loneliness can be a real problem for those without family or friends nearby, particularly older people, at Christmas.

“In recent years, generous funding from the Asda Foundation has meant that our volunteers have been able to deliver over 8,000 hampers to older people in need in local communities across Great Britain.

“These hampers are so much more than just a basket of treats – delivering them by hand provides an opportunity for our volunteers to stop, have a chat and check on clients, reminding them that there is someone looking out for them.”

Annmarie Rocks, senior co-ordinator at the Asda Foundation, said: “We were proud to be supporting Royal Voluntary Service with its Christmas hamper deliveries again this year. It’s the time volunteers take to chat with clients that makes the difference.”

For more information about local services provided by Royal Voluntary Service, visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/get-help

For information about local volunteering opportunities, visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteer

To donate to Royal Voluntary Service, visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate