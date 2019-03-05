Volunteers spring into action at country park

Volunteers have been springing into action to help prepare a visitor attraction for its next season.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust volunteers have been braving the wintery weather to spruce up Northumberlandia Country Park.

Volunteers from Northumberland Wildlife Trust laying new paths at Northumberlandia Country Park, in Cramlington. Picture by Peter Ernst.

In preparation for visitors flocking to the site in Fisher Lane in Cramlington this spring, a team of ten volunteers have been hard at work.

They have been laying new paths and edging at the country park and landscape sculpture, using wood from trees that have been felled on the site.

Each year, dozens of volunteers work tirelessly to keep the ‘Lady of the North’ looking marvellous for the 90,000-plus annual visitors to the park, which boasts woodland trails, self-guided walks and a visitor centre.

Speaking about his volunteers, Peter Ernst, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Northumberlandia estates officer, said: “Each year Northumberlandia attracts over 90,000 visitors – from individuals to school groups and coach tours – so you will appreciate there is a lot of wear and tear around the park.

“Our aim is to ensure the park is enjoyed by everybody so the support from my volunteers in helping me keep the park looking its best is invaluable.”

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is the largest environmental charity in the region working to safeguard native wildlife and has been campaigning for nature conservation for more than 45 years.

It aims to inform, educate and involve people in protecting their environment in favour of wildlife and conservation.

The trust manages and protects critical species and habitats at more than 60 nature reserves throughout Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle.