WATCH: End to police pursuit in Northumberland caught on video

A man has appeared in court today after being arrested following a police chase in Newbiggin on Saturday night.

Daniel Peter Brooks, 24, of Oswald Road, Newbiggin, was charged with a string of offences. He was arrested when the car he was driving was brought to a stop off Front Street after ‘a short pursuit’.

Video footage of the end of the pursuit and the few minutes afterwards was filmed by Gary Holmes. It has been viewed more than 12,000 times on YouTube.

At Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates Court in Bedlington earlier today, Brooks pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, driving with no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above limit.

He indicated a guilty plea to two charges – aggravated vehicle-taking and dangerous driving. He was granted conditional bail.

Brooks is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on September 17.

A screenshot from the video filmed by Gary Holmes of Dragonfyr Photography.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At around 9.28pm on Saturday, police received a report of an assault at an address in the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea area of Northumberland.

“As a result of their inquiries, officers identified a Toyota Yaris that was linked to the incident.

“Traffic officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver refused. It was later brought to a stop on Front Street following a short pursuit.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he was charged with a string of offences.”

Speaking about how he came to film the end of the chase, Mr Holmes said: “I was at home when I heard the police helicopter and went to my bedroom window, which looks out onto Front Street, to see what was happening.

“I only had my phone with me on the off-chance that my girlfriend was going to call me, but then once I could hear sirens and the police helicopter getting louder, I thought it would be worth filming the street as my phone can record in 4k UHD.

“I was gobsmacked to see what was happening in front of me. I couldn’t believe that I had filmed the end of a police chase.”