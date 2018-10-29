WATCH: Video shows exciting prospects at the Port of Blyth

A new video is showcasing the current and future prospects at the Port of Blyth.

Officials at the Port have released a set of animations introducing the next chapter of the area’s development – with offshore energy and renewables taking centre stage.

A still from the new animation showcasing the potential developments and future at the Port of Blyth.

Using a mixture of high quality film footage shot via a drone and newly created animation, the promotional film highlights the vast progress it has made in developing its Offshore Energy Support Base to promoting the huge opportunities on the river that will be realised over the coming years.

The animation focuses on the planned developments at three sites around the estuary. A heavy lift quay is shown gliding into place at the newly extended Bates Terminal, while engineering sheds are seen coming to life on adjacent land development plots, with wind turbine component and cable spooling operations taking place.

Battleship Wharf is a 17ha multi-use terminal that has recently been granted a decommissioning licence for a designated 2.3ha site for the handling up to 50,000 tonnes of decommissioned offshore energy materials per year, with works to install the facility expected to commence in 2019. The animation shows huge steel jackets from offshore oil and gas platforms being transported on to the site for breaking down.

The third site to feature on the animation is the hugely exciting 200ha Northumberland Energy Park land development project that is being delivered by Northumberland County Council’s development company as part of the exciting Energy Central initiative. The animation shows an investment of £25m being made in the form of a new heavy lift quay and significant land remediation works taking place as a huge facility – potentially for wind turbine or subsea cable manufacturing – rises from the ground.

Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive at Port of Blyth, said: “We’re excited to launch this animation because it really highlights the full potential of the developments sites on the estuary.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for the Port, our clients and the town as we look to generate inward investment, jobs and further opportunities in the offshore energy sector.”

Port of Blyth is one of the UK’s leading Trust Ports based in an area known for subsea and offshore engineering innovation and ideally located for offshore energy projects in the North Sea.