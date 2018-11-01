Weather fails to halt hardy walkers

Driving rain and strong winds on Saturday were no barrier to a hardy bunch of fund-raising walkers.

Ashington supporters Neil Dickinson, Thomas Dickinson, Mark Dickinson, Craig Dickinson, Stevie Baptist, Michael Slee, John Saunders and Gav Perry walked the 16 miles from Wansbeck to Whitley Bay in aid of the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

They arrived at Hillheads Park an hour before the 3pm kick-off of the Whitley Bay v Ashington clash in the Ebac Northern League.

Stevie said: “I’m so proud of the group for doing the walk especially as we endured conditions of wind and rain. The weather was awful but the lads never flickered and the thought of cancelling never crossed our minds because people who go through this horrible disease of prostat cancer feel worse than us.”

With people contributing along the route and £140 collected by Whitley Bay at the ground, they have so far doubled their original target of £1,000.

Stevie said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has donated.”