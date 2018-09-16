Weather warning as Storm Helene blows in

Batten down the hatches, we're in for some strong winds tomorrow night.

The Met Office is warning that Storm Helene will be blowing in about 6pm on Monday, and be with us until 8am on Tuesday.

Gusts of 40-60mph are expected, particularly over high ground in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind, with coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves. It warns that damage to trees is also possible.

It says: 'Storm Helene is expected to move northeastwards across the British Isles later Monday and early Tuesday before clearing into the northern North Sea by early Tuesday morning.

'A spell of strong winds is expected, initially mainly in the far southwest of England and across western Wales. The strongest winds then transfer northwards to be over northern England and, perhaps, the far south of Scotland, during the early hours of Tuesday. Winds are likely to gust into the 40s or low 50s mph quite widely across the warning area.

'High gusts in the 50s or low 60s mph area also possible over high ground in northern England during the early hours of Tuesday.'