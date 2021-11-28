Storm Arwen in the North East: Clear-up operations continue as freezing temperatures strike region
The impact of Storm Arwen continues to be felt across the North East with snowy and icy conditions on Sunday (November 28).
Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended across the weekend as a result of the strong winds and sleet which arrived in the region on Friday, November 26.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind was issued until 6pm on Saturday, followed by a Yellow alert for ice until 11am on Sunday.
Work is continuing across the North East to clear debris and repair damage caused by the weather, while forecasters are predicting a calmer start to the working week.
The Met Office is expecting a frosty start for the region on Monday, November 29 with wintry showers – but there will be less wind and hopefully some sunny spells too!
Scroll down and refresh for the latest weather updates affecting the region.
Storm Arwen in the North East: Clear-up operations continue as freezing temperatures strike region
Last updated: Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 11:31
- Met Office ice warning in force across the region
- Northern Powergrid continues work to support affected homes
- Clear-up operations ongoing
Incident at De Bruce Court care home, Hartlepool, on Saturday
Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed that its crews attended De Bruce Court care home in the early hours of Saturday, November 27 after part of the roof collapsed.
An incident report for the brigade said: “Approx 100sqm of roof collapsed into the building, residents evacuated from third floor.”
Firefighters arrived on scene at around 2.20am on Saturday morning and the incident was resolved by 6.15am.
❗️ Fresh Met Office warning for ice in the North East ❗️
Met Office forecasters have issued a fresh Yellow alert for ice across the region, which will come into force at 3pm on Sunday running until 10am on Monday (November 29).
Here are the details:
Surfaces may become icy in places on Sunday night and early Monday, making for tricky travel.
What to expect
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents more likely and journey times longer
- Icy surfaces likely, increasing the risk of slips and falls
Work ongoing to restore water supplies to homes in Wooler
Take care warning from fire service
It is a cold one out there today, so be cautious if you’re venturing out.
Update on parking at Northumberland National Park
Christmas fair delayed
Snowy scenes in Sunderland this morning ❄️
Thank you to Ian Maggiore for giving us a chill with this great picture!
Read our full report on the resumption of Metro services between North and South Shields
Travel operator Nexus, which manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, has confirmed that trains will start running between North Shields and South Shields from 10am on Sunday.
All other services across the system remain suspended, with local bus services accepting Metro tickets.
The closure has been caused by extensive damage right across Metro’s infrastructure after trees were brought down during Storm Arwen.