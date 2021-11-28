Storm Arwen in the North East: Clear-up operations continue as Met Office issues new ice warning
The impact of Storm Arwen continues to be felt across the North East with snowy and icy conditions on Sunday (November 28).
Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended across the weekend as a result of the strong winds and sleet which arrived in the region on Friday, November 26.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind was issued until 6pm on Saturday, followed by a Yellow alert for ice until 11am on Sunday.
Forecasters have now issued a further Yellow warning for ice for between 5pm on Sunday and 10am on Monday (November 29).
Work is continuing across the North East to clear debris and repair damage caused by the weather.
The Met Office is expecting a frosty start for the region on Monday with wintry showers – but there will be less wind and hopefully some sunny spells too!
Last updated: Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 15:13
- Met Office ice warning in force across the region
- Northern Powergrid continues work to support affected homes
- Clear-up operations ongoing
⚠️ Homes across Wooler, Rothbury and Allendale still without power and water
Issuing an update for residents on Sunday, November 28, Northumberland County Council said its teams are continuing their hard work to keep the county moving after a couple of days of treacherous weather.
A number of homes across Wooler, Rothbury and Allendale are still without power and water, the council said, with both Northern Power Grid and Northumbrian Water working tirelessly to reconnect those affected, with the local authority’s support.
The council added: “Teams will be checking on vulnerable residents in the area and the council is also encouraging people to check on their neighbours, particularly if elderly or in need of extra care, to check they are OK.”
Northumberland Fire & Rescue update
Storm Arwen clean-up work continues for Nexus teams
📣 Support and updates for Durham residents
📣 Support and updates for Northumberland residents
❗️ The Alnwick Garden to remain closed tomorrow
Northern Powergrid continues to restore power to those still affected as a result of Storm Arwen
Please see below the latest statement from Northern Powergrid, as released at 1.45pm on Sunday.
Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s Major Incident Manager, said: “The storm was well forecasted and despite being prepared, Storm Arwen resulted in damage of a scale and intensity not seen for 15 years. Despite yesterday’s condition hampering our ability to travel and work at height, we did manage to restore power to 180,000 customers by various means available to us in day one of this event.
“We’re sorry that some customers are still without power despite the huge effort by our colleagues. We understand the impact this has on peoples’ lives particularly at this time of year.
“We worked into the night and did everything possible to restore as many supplies as we could. We have a lot of work still to do, but our dedicated teams will not stop until we complete all the work required.
“Due to the magnitude of the storm, our website was inundated with requests and was not able to keep pace with demand. We pride ourselves on being able to keep our customers informed and we are doing everything possible to keep people updated using all available channels including social media. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to address this.
“We have had a dedicated team contacting our priority services customers to offer support. Our customer support vehicles are also being used in communities, wherever possible, to support our customers and we continue to work with the British Red Cross and multi-agency partners to support the most vulnerable members in the communities worse affected.”
Huge waves in Seahouses on Saturday
❗️ Crimdon Dene Holiday Park remains closed
A spokesperson for Parkdean Resorts, which runs Crimdon Dene Holiday Park, confirmed on Sunday that the facility is still shut.
A statement said: “A number of caravans have been damaged as a result of Storm Arwen, and we are in touch with any owners affected.
“One member of our security team on park has been taken to hospital as a precaution after injuring his knee, and we are making sure he has whatever support he needs.
“The park is currently closed, and due to the dangerous weather causing a threat to life, everybody should adhere to Met Office guidance and stay away from the park for the time being.”
See some striking pictures as the cold snap hits
Thank you to Tommy Anderson, Ian Maggiore, Glenn Wheatley, Phil Wright and Dave Watson for sharing their dramatic shots as temperatures plummet across the region.