Storm Arwen in the North East: Travel disruption, property damage and closures as wild weather batters region

South Tyneside Council issued a fresh statement at 4.30pm on Saturday. In it, the council reminded families to only travel if essential and also shared two emergency numbers that people can call if they need support.

A spokesperson said: “First and foremost, we understand there has been no injury or loss of life for which we are incredibly thankful. The clean-up operation is ongoing and may take some days to complete.

“People are advised to contact us to report emergency incidents. Please be patient and understand that response times to calls will take longer than usual.

“Our teams are working around the clock to keep the borough moving and respond to any incidents caused by the extreme weather conditions.

“Main roads, footpaths and emergency routes take priority.

“Damage to properties that can cause further damage will be dealt with first, other lower risk incidents will be dealt as soon as is practical, which may take into early next week.”

Incidents can be reported on two out of hours emergency phone numbers:

0191 455 6111 – South Tyneside Council