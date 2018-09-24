Westoe rugby players strip off for charity calendar for two worthy causes

A group of rugby players are try-ing to raise cash for charity by whipping their kits off for a special calendar.

Eight members of Westoe Rugby FC have stripped down to their birthday suits to create a 2019 calendar.

Westoe Rugby FC calendar.

The lads posed for the pictures at their ground in Dean Road, South Shields, to honour the memory of fellow player Glen Douglas, 28, from Whiteleas, South Shields, who died in February.

Paul Hunter, a home sales executive from Laygate, South Shields, said: “After losing Glen, who was one of our friends and teammates, in February this year we decided to do some fundraising.

“It wasn’t too bad posing for the pictures, we had a little bit of Dutch courage beforehand - but we’ve all seen each other naked plenty of times before in the changing room.

“We had a good laugh - and there were lots of strategically placed rugby balls.”

The calendars, which will be on sale from October 13, will cost £7.

All funds will be split between the If U Care Share Foundation, which specialised in preventing suicide, and the Toby Henderson Trust, an independently-funded charity supporting children and young adults with autism, which Glen donated to every month.

Paul, 30, a former second row, said: “Glen was such a lovely lad, we’d been friends since we were kids.

“He was always so happy on and off the pitch and very generous, especially with the younger players.

“That’s why we wanted to support a charity which aims to prevent suicide and also deals with intervention and supporting those who have been affected by it.”

Anyone wanting to buy a calendar can do so from the clubhouse, or send Paul Hunter a message on Facebook.