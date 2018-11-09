Wheelchairs open up beach access

Wheelchair users can make the most of the beach, thanks to Newbiggin Heritage Partnership (NHP).

It has taken delivery of two Hippocampe beach wheelchairs with a selection of support accessories to help those with mobility problems get onto the sand.

A Hippocampe beach wheelchair.

NHP raised money for the wheelchairs and turned to Beach Access North East for expert help and guidance.

While building the Maritime Centre and restoring the Rocket House, the charity was careful to ensure both would be 100 per cent accessible.

Since then, it has welcomed many visitors who have appreciated the easy wheelchair access of both buildings and the facilities available.

The arrival of the wheelchairs means they can now enjoy the beach as well. They can be hired free for one to six hours by booking in person at the Centre, ring 811951 or ring 0300 9994444 and chose option Newbiggin by the Sea.