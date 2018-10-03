Willing to leave a lasting legacy

A Northumberland solicitor is waiving its Wills fee for customers over 55 as part of October Will Month.

QualitySolicitors Lawson & Thompson is making the move as part of a scheme with Barnardo’s.

The partnership means that those who don’t already have a Will in place can have one professionally written for free. In return, those who take part will be asked to consider leaving a legacy gift to Barnardo’s.

Barnardo’s senior Will scheme client relationship manager Sue Westbury said: “The support and engagement from participating member firms continues to result in very significant numbers of pledges, which will help us to plan for the future.”

Using a solicitor when creating a Will gives protection if something goes wrong.

Lawson & Thompson partner Tim Barker said: “The value of your choice cannot be underestimated and, in this way, your loved ones will not be left out of the estate.

“You also have the opportunity to contribute to other important causes you care about, such as the great work Barnardo’s does.”

To take part, visit qualitysolicitors.com/lawsonandthompson