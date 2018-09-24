Wind project in public vote appeal

A Blyth project is in need of public support to win a prestigious award.

Members of the public are being urged to back Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Windfarm to win the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) People’s Choice Award, which celebrates the best civil engineering projects that have made a positive impact for their local communities.

The Blyth project is the design and construction of five 8.3MW wind turbine generators located 5km off the coast, the world’s largest foundations and pushing the engineering boundaries in offshore structures.

It is competing against projects including Crossrail in London, the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in India, and the rural access programme in Nepal.

Penny Marshall, ICE regional director, said: “Civil engineering directly transforms people’s everyday lives, shaping the world and safeguarding our future. Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Windfarm Project has really pushed the boundaries of offshore windfarm construction.

“I encourage members of the community to cast their vote for the project to be recognised as one of the finest examples of civil engineering in the world.”

Voting is open now at www.ice.org.uk/Peopleschoiceaward and will close on September 28, at 5pm.

All voters will be entered into a prize draw to win a Fitbit Charge 2 TM and the winning project will be revealed on November 6.

In 2017, over 16,000 people across the UK cast a vote.