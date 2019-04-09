Woman, 35, held on suspicion of murder in Northumberland

A 35-year-old woman remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Northumberland yesterday (Monday).

The arrest was made at about 5.20pm at an address on Morpeth Close, Guide Post, after a woman’s body was found at a property on Links View, Ashington, earlier in the afternoon.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers have asked people to refrain from speculating about the case on social media.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this extremely difficult time and they are currently being supported by specialist officers.

“We are aware of rumour and speculation circulating on social media about the case and would ask that people respect the privacy of the family and refrain from posting inappropriate comments which could lead to further distress. We would also remind people that this is a live investigation and such speculation about the details of the case is extremely unhelpful.

“Our officers will be carrying out patrols in the area and anyone with concerns, or anyone who thinks they might have information about this incident is asked to speak with them.”

Anyone with information which they think could help with the investigation are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 390 080419.