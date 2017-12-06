Woman injured in hit and run in Blyth

A woman was injured after a hit and run in Blyth.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision which left a pedestrian in hospital with minor injuries.

It happened on Wednesday, November 15, at 4.15pm when a 52-year-old woman was crossing Tynedale Drive and was struck by an unknown vehicle which had driven onto Tynedale Drive from Cowpen Road.

The male driver briefly stopped and spoke to the woman, who had fallen to the ground, before driving off without leaving his details.

The injured woman flagged down a passing car for help.

Emergency services attended and she received treatment at the scene by a paramedic and was taken to NSECH with minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as a silver coloured possibly Vauxhall type car, the driver is described as of Eastern European appearance, 6ft tall, dark hair and wearing a gold/orange jumper.

Police are appealing for the driver to come forward. They also want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101 quoting reference 807 of 15/11/17.