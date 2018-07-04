Woman rescued from river in Northumberland

A woman was rescued from the River Blyth this afternoon in a combined operation by Blyth Coastguards and the Blyth inshore lifeboat team.

Coastguard Rescue Officer Chris Hood jumped into the river as soon as the woman, who had been talking to police officers, jumped in.

Emergency services at the scene.

“My training automatically kicked in,” said 41-year-old Chris, who has been a Coastguard Rescue Officer for two-and-a-half years.

“I carried out what we call a snatch rescue and held onto the woman until the Blyth inshore lifeboat arrived on scene.

“I was attached to colleagues on the jetty by a floating line and my lifejacket was holding us both up.”

The woman was taken to Blyth Lifeboat Station and then to hospital.