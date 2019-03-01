Women to take the spotlight

A production commemorating the suffragette fight for women’s votes a century ago will be staged in Newbiggin – and locals are invited to take part.

Deeds Not Words, a moving and energetic dance theatre production, will be performed at Newbiggin Maritime Centre.

And volunteers with no previous dance training are welcome to join the professionals.

Free workshops will be held for anyone interested in joining the show at the centre this weekend – today (Saturday) from 1.30pm to 3pm, and tomorrow (Sunday) from 11am to 3pm.

No experience is necessary and organisers are particularly keen to involve the over 50s.

The show takes place on International Women’s Day, March 8, at 7pm.

Newbiggin-based Choir By The Sea, led by Gillian Storey, will be performing, with pupils from Blyth’s Horton Grange Primary School providing a curtain-raiser.

Before the show, at 6pm, Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery will unveil a Labour Women’s Sector banner inspired by the female sections and miners’ union lodge banners.

The event is supported by Arts Council England and the Heritage Lottery Fund, with the Greater Morpeth Development Trust helping to secure the backing.

Penni Blythe, from Emily Inspires, said: “It will be the first International Women’s Day event to be staged at Newbiggin Maritime Centre and we are delighted to bring this acclaimed production to the town, as well as being incredibly grateful to the centre for helping to make it happen.

“Deeds Not Words reveals the harsh realities of the suffragette movement and the immense courage of the women who faced imprisonment, hunger strikes and brutal force feeding during their struggles and campaigns.”

Anyone interested in being a community dancer can contact artistic director Kristin Kelly-Abbott at kristinkellyabbott@gmail.com