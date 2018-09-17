Work kick-off for football clubhouse

Work has started on a new clubhouse for Ellington Juniors Football Club.

It has never had facilities to call home and teams have to play games wherever pitches are available.

However, that will soon change as the club was gifted nine acres of land by Alcan when its Lynemouth smelting plant closed on which to build new pitches and a new community pavilion with changing facilities.

Planning permission has been granted for three pitches, a 3G pitch and the pavilion to accommodate the 170 members aged from six and up and the away teams.

The overall cost is around £870,000 and earlier this year, Northumberland County Council agreed funding of almost £170,000 for the scheme from its contingency to support grant funded projects.

Club chairman Ray Dunn said: “These are exciting times in a village where facilities are very limited.

“On completion, the community complex will provide a base for leisure and group activities – encouraging participants from near and far to enjoy our new venture.”

The pavilion, which should be complete early next year, will include a kitchen, changing rooms, storage and toilets and will also be made available to schools, churches, scouts, resident associations, the local parish council, other sports clubs and local residents.

County council leader Peter Jackson said: “The club has been working tirelessly for years to have its own facilities and I’m delighted to see the new pavilion starting to take shape.”