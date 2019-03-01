Work progressing at ex-power station

A major milestone has been reached in the redevelopment of the former Blyth Power Station Enterprise Zone.

Advance Northumberland has awarded the contract to undertake the ground works and dock extension to Farrans Building and Civil Engineering.

Since acquiring the site, Advance Northumberland has made significant progress over the last 18 months, including securing funding, obtaining planning permission and finding a main contractor to undertake the programme of work.

It is aiming to attract investment to bring the brownfield site, which has been derelict since 2003, back into use, creating new jobs and boosting the local economy.

Farrans has started essential security and environmental work on the site, following which the priority will be the remediation of the main site, which will involve substantial earth works, temporary drainage and the creation of an ecological area.

The dock modification works are due to start in the summer and will involve the widening of the existing dock.

Farrans will be holding a Meet the Contractor event at Cambois Primary School in March to give more information about the works and to answer any questions from residents.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, chairman of Advance Northumberland, said: “It’s great to have reached this latest stage of redevelopment of this key strategic site. A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes over the past 18 months to allow us to reach this stage.”

Farrans regional director for civil engineering Neil Barnes said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the first phase of Northumberland Energy Park.

“This is an exciting project, which will bolster the economic prosperity of the Northumberland region both during the construction phase and in the years ahead.

“Having enjoyed a presence in the north east for some years, as well as carrying out a wealth of marine and remediation sector projects across the UK, we look forward to drawing upon this knowledge and experience on-site in the months ahead.”

The project received £4,440,736 from the Government’s Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport as part of the North East Growth Deal.