Work starts on sensory garden

Work has started on the development of a new sensory garden in Alexandra Park, Cramlington.

A restored pit wheel has been installed, which will provide a central feature for the area.

Designs have been prepared by Northumberland County Council and funding for the project has come from the county council, county councillors Allan Hepple and Christine Dunbar, Cramlington Town Council and The Banks Group.

Mark Dowdall, environment and community director at The Banks Group, said: “As a local employer that is investing in meeting the UK’s continuing need for coal for essential industrial, household uses from our Shotton surface mine, we’re very pleased to be supporting the centrepiece of what will become a valuable community project in an area that has such a strong mining heritage.”

Landscape works will start in the spring.

The area will include a history board that records the town’s mining heritage and a star-gazing information point.