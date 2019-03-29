Work to start on new play area in Ashington

Work will get under way in the coming days on a new multi-use play area in Ashington.

Officials are hoping the new attraction, to be built in Ashington’s People Park, will be completed in time for the summer.

Plans were developed for the park after the former Ashington Leisure Centre and related premises were demolished, with Ashington Town Council leading the proposals for a major replacement play facility.

As well as an inclusive children’s play facility, there will be a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) and outside gym.

Funding has been secured with £210,000 from the town council, plus support from Ashington Leisure Partnership, Ashington Town Team, Northumberland County Council’s Housing Developer Fund, Scottish Power’s Windfarm Development Fund and Gleeson Homes.

Children from Bothal Primary School, plus a local parent and toddler Group, and young people from YMCA Northumberland have all been consulted on the plans.

The play area will include swings, roundabouts, see-saws, climbing frames and slides, with ‘zoned areas’ based on age groups.

County and town councillor for the Bothal Ward Lynne Grimshaw said: “We are sure the development of this play facility will be welcomed by residents.

“The play area in the west of Ashington will complement the regeneration work that is now taking place at Hirst Park and will give the young people of our town excellent new facilities.”

Brian Storey, chairman of the Ashington Leisure Partnership, which has made a £25,000 contribution to the project, said: “The leisure partnership is delighted to be able to support the ambitious play area scheme at People’s Park.

“The play equipment previously located at the old Institute site was popular, but limited.

“The town council is to be congratulated for looking to provide robust play and activity facilities for a range of different age groups that will be used and enjoyed by generations to come.”

The town council has appointed Kompan to develop the project.

Paul Taylor, of Kompan, added: “It has been a pleasure to work in partnership with Ashington Town Council in designing the new play site.

“The expertise and knowledge developed through the Play Institute was instrumental to ensure that the plans for the park are fully inclusive.

“The flow throughout the site ensures that there is a solution for all ages to play and have fun.

“We are looking forward to seeing the finished site being used for many years to come.”

For more information on the project visit www.ashingtontowncouncil.gov.uk