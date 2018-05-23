A community interest scheme to rejuvenate an area of coastal land in south east Northumberland has been completed.

The team responsible for the €2bn North Sea Link Interconnector project has carried out extensive works to improve access and facilities at Cambois beach.

Working in partnership with local landscape contractor WL Straughan & Son, North Sea Link has resurfaced and extended the main car park, constructed two new pathways to improve public access to the beach without compromising the protected sand dunes, and cleared an area of wasteland previously used by fly-tippers to create a new area of vegetation to encourage wildlife to the area.

This has come about with work starting on the next phase of the project to create an electricity link between the UK and Norway.

The subsea pipeline will enable the transfer of excess wind and hydro power to ensure they have continuous access to affordable, renewable energy.

In order to lay the high voltage subsea cables, engineers have had to close the main slipway and one of the smaller car parks used by the public to access the beach at Cambois.

Ryan Atkinson, cable engineer at North Sea Link, said: “The closure of the main slipway at Cambois was unavoidable at this stage, but we have tried our best to turn this into a positive with the creation of the extended car park and the new beach access routes.

“Upon completion of the cable-laying, our plan is to reinstate the slipway using new design standards and modern construction materials.”