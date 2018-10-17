A kind-hearted Blyth chip shop owner was so moved by the plight of someone rummaging for food through his bin, he has offered to feed them.

Shad Saleem, owner of Gino’s Inn on Plessey Road, had noticed that the food waste bin at the shop was open every morning, despite locking it shut every night.

Now he has pinned a notice to the bin, offering free water and a snack.

Shad said: “I know that there are people out there who perhaps need some help with problems that they may wish to keep to themselves but the offer of help is there if they want it.

“If there is someone out there who cannot afford to feed themselves or their family and has to rely on scraps from food waste bins, then hopefully we can help them get a meal and point them in the right direction to get the help they need to make sure they get fed.”

Shad, who was recently awarded the Rotarian of the Year by his fellow Rotarians for the work he does in the community, added: “No one should be that desperate for food that they have to scavenge from food bins.

“It is our duty as human beings told help one another and this a hand of friendship from my staff and myself to help someone who is less fortunate than us.”

The note says: ‘If you are the person going through our bins for your next meal, then how about you pop in and I’ll give you a bottle of water and a snack for free. You are worth more than a meal from a bin.’