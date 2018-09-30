Young people can pursue ambitions

Young people from Blyth Valley will be able to pursue their sporting and academic ambitions after receiving a cash grant.

The group of 14 each received a share of £4,627 from the Blyth Valley Trust for Youth, run by Active Northumberland.

The grants of between £250 and £500 will help them to progress in their chosen field of arts, sciences or sport.

The money is available to young people, aged up to 21, who live in the former Blyth Valley Borough (Cramlington, Blyth and Seaton Valley), and who are already highly proficient in their chosen interest.

They will also receive the Gilbert Barker Award in honour of the late Mayor and Alderman who started the trust.

Successful recipients included members of Blyth Lifesaving Club, who are heading to Australia to compete, as well as young people involved in the National Youth Theatre, rowing and kick-boxing.

Jemima Furness, 16, from Cramlington, has just won a silver medal at the British Championships in the single skulls competition and will use her grant to attend a junior training camp at Durham University.

She said: “The camp is run by top level rowing coaches at Durham University so it will be invaluable for me to be able to receive such high level training, knowledge and experience.

“The camp also provides the opportunity to work with top class rowers and find out more about their experiences in the sport and the different pathways of progression. ”

To apply, email lparis@activenorthumberland.org.co.uk or call 01670 622177.