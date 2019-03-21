Young team nets new sponsorship

Young footballers are celebrating after netting a sponsorship.

Burradon Juniors, based in Cramlington, has landed a deal with Miller Homes North East to support its Under 7 squads for the next two seasons.

The sponsorship has funded waterproof training jackets for the players.

Playing in the Pin Point Northern Junior League, the teams’ home matches take place close to Miller Homes’ Barley Meadows development in Cramlington

Andrew Somerville, associate sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “It’s great to be supporting Burradon Juniors under 7 teams for the next two years, and we wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season.

“We’re firm believers in backing grassroots sport.”

John Murray, coach of Burradon Juniors under 7 teams, said: “From everyone at Burradon Juniors, we’d like to express our gratitude to Miller Homes North East for kindly supporting our club.

“The new jackets are essential kit so our training sessions can run even during light showers.”