Youngster names new housing development in New Hartley

A youngster has come up with the name for a new housing development.

Pupil Brandon Carr saw his suggestion chosen as the new name for Barratt Homes North East’s development in New Hartley.

The five-year-old, of New Hartley First School, won £150 of vouchers for his name Forest Walk after the housebuilder held a competition with the school.

Runner-up Scarlett Ancrum, aged seven, received £100 worth of Amazon and book vouchers for her street name entry.

Barratt Homes received dozens of entries from pupils at the school.

They were tasked with creating names that reflected the nature of the area, as well as its local history, particularly the attraction of Seaton Delaval Hall, as the development entrance is situated near the historical site.

The winners will have the chance to visit the development and see their street names printed on the signs once the housing scheme is completed.

Becky Mortimer, sales manager at Barratt Homes North East, said: “We always look to support the communities in which we build and develop a strong relationship with them, which is why we wanted to team up with the pupils at New Hartley First School when naming this development.

“We received some excellent entries, which were all surrounding the New Hartley community, history and nature, and we’d like we’d like to congratulate the winners and thank everyone at the school.”

She added: “It was hard to choose a winner from the fantastic entries we received. We’re really excited for Forest Walk to come to life, and to start to build a community here.”