The start of Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain in Berwick.

Your pictures from the Tour of Britain's visit to Northumberland

The Tour of Britain’s visit to Northumberland was captured on camera by many of our readers.

By Ian Smith
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 08:00 am
Here are a selection of your photographs from Stage 3 of the event from Berwick to Newcastle...

1. The Tour of Britain .... crosses Berwick's Old Bridge.

The Tour of Britain crosses Berwick's Old Bridge. Picture by Alan Hughes

Photo: Alan Hughes

2. The Tour of Britain .... bikes at the ready in Berwick.

Motorbikes lined up in Berwick ahead of the Tour of Britain. Picture by Susan Hughes.

Photo: Susan Hughes

3. The Tour of Britain takes in Wooler

The Tour of Britain in Wooler. Picture by Jennie Dunn.

Photo: Jennie Dunn

4. The Tour of Britain peleton passes through Longhoughton.

The peleton passes through Longhoughton. Picture by Steve Miller.

Photo: Steve Miller

