APPEAL: Fantastic sum raised

I am writing to thank all the members of the public, the schools, Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, and all other people involved in the Poppy Appeal.

The response this year has exceeded other years.

Cramlington is now on its own again and the fantastic amount of £23695.13 has been raised so far.

This will considerably help our veterans and veterans’ families.

The work of The Royal British Legion is much more varied than it was and the amount raised will help to keep all the new services, as well as maintaining everything else.

The post of hon poppy appeal organiser for the Cramlington area is vacant and if anyone feels they can take this on, it would be much appreciated.

Once again everyone, thank you for your continued support and all the best for a happy Christmas and a healthy 2018.

Pamela Glover

Acting Hon Poppy Appeal Organiser

New Hartley