BREXIT: Desperate to keep us tied

There appears to be no tactic the EU will not use to try to stop our country’s Brexit.

The latest is a claim by its chief negotiator Michael Barnier that if the negotiations fail it will be harder to travel with pets from the UK to the EU.

It sounds rather petulant to me, but suggests it is willing to use any opportunity to try to threaten and frighten the British public.

It knows we are a nation of animal lovers so may see this as a means to scare those who travel abroad with their pets.

It is my opinion that the EU seems desperate for Brexit to fail and for us to remain tied to its apron strings because it needs our money to keep the project afloat.

It is no wonder it keeps coming up with pie-in-the-sky divorce settlement figures and such types of scaremongering devices.

Jonathan Arnott

UKIP North East MEP