COLLECTION: Relying on donations

The committee of the Ashington branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution would like to thank the customers and staff of B&M Ashington for their generosity during our recent in-store charity collection. We collected £308.08.
These important contributions mean that the life-saving work of our brave volunteers can continue.
The RNLI saves lives at sea and relies on voluntary donations.
If you would like to help, have a free presentation about the service or Grace Darling, or visit a working station, please ring Mavis Crudace on 01670 815995.
Mavis Crudace
Honorary Secretary, Ashington Branch RNLI