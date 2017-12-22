COLLECTION: Relying on donations

The committee of the Ashington branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution would like to thank the customers and staff of B&M Ashington for their generosity during our recent in-store charity collection. We collected £308.08.

These important contributions mean that the life-saving work of our brave volunteers can continue.

The RNLI saves lives at sea and relies on voluntary donations.

If you would like to help, have a free presentation about the service or Grace Darling, or visit a working station, please ring Mavis Crudace on 01670 815995.

Mavis Crudace

Honorary Secretary, Ashington Branch RNLI