EVENTS: Traders did us proud

The show must go on, presented by the Traders’ Association of Newbiggin by the Sea.

On November 4, the bonfire and fireworks display was fantastic, attended by 10,000 people. It was organised by the traders and Boxing Club.

On November 25, it was the switching-on of the Christmas tree lights by an actor from Emmerdale, and signatures and photographs were taken all afternoon.

There was an ice-skating rink for the kids, face-painting, shows on the promenade and songs by brilliant singers. The steel band from the school also performed.

A cheque was presented by the Co-op to Newbiggin Partnership, which does a lot of work for the school. Thank you the traders’ girls and Enid.

On December 2, the old people’s tea at the church centre was fantastic. Everybody enjoyed themselves.

On December 9, it was the kids’ disco at the sports centre and 150 to 200 kids attended, plus parents.

It brought tears to your eyes seeing kids enjoying themselves on the dance floor, passing the parcel, etc. The music was fantastic from Saturday Night Fever, Grease and more. All the kids received a gift presented by the Traders’ Association.

The girls, led by Enid, were marvellous. Enid Wilson is one of the best leaders I have seen.

Also the RNLI, The Maritime Centre, the Salvation Army, and St Bartholomew’s, St Andrew’s and St Mark’s churches all did Newbiggin by the Sea proud.

Jack Lothian

Newbiggin by the Sea