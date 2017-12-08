FIRE: Check the sprinklers

I saw on the news a report about a fire at a school in Britain, in the science laboratory.

I was amazed and horrified that the school had no water sprinklers in situ, especially after the Grenfell tragedy.

Statistics have shown that only a third of schools built in the last 20 to 30 years have had sprinklers installed as a health and safety feature.

This school showed horrifying details of total demolishment of that department.

One shudders to think that there could have been trapped schoolchildren who could not reach fire exits. This health and safety feature needs to be remedied quickly.

It leads on to how many hospitals and specialist units have sprinklers installed, plus country houses and other government establishments?

One does not spoil the ship for a halfpenny worth of tar.

Mrs C Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea