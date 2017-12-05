FUNDRAISING: Delighted by ghost hunt

We wish to thank a ghost hunting team who raised £275 to buy the youth project at Blyth Buffalo Community Centre a karaoke machine.

The event was a huge success, with lots of bumps, strange noises and voices.

The investors volunteer their time to help others. We would like to thank Northumberland Ghostbusters for their kind donation. We have some very happy young people who can’t thank them enough.

Jo Thornhill

Youth Leader

Buffalo Community Centre