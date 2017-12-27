HEALTH: Great debate on records

May we thank Northumberland Health Watch for hosting the Great North Care Record Research given at Age UK’s Round House Ashington headquarters.

It was very informative and asked the audience about how the public understands where our personal health records are as in a ‘model of consent’, individual views and of tolerance levels of where it could end. A great debate is ongoing.

The catering and beverages were mouth-watering.

Thank you Age UK Northumberland, Health Watch and Teesside University.

CJ Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea