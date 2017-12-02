POST OFFICE: The fight is going on

I feel the need to respond to a letter regarding the new town council offices and lack of a postal service in Newbiggin, (News Post Leader, November 23).

I think it is fantastic that there is an office where people can visit and speak to councillors, leave messages and have a central point of contact.

I must also defend my local councillor Elizabeth Smith, who I have never met in person, nor contacted previous to the issue of not having a post office in the town, but I can assure you that she is well aware and actively fighting for a post office to offer services to keep people local and not having to bus to Ashington.

I have corresponded with Coun Smith regarding the post office many times and she has kept me informed and shown me letters via email that she has had with the Post Office.

Wouldn’t it be great if a post office counter could be incorporated into the new buildings, even perhaps in the new town council offices?

If we had to settle for a reduced service, only open mornings or afternoons, or certain days during the week, that is a less than an ideal outcome, but its better than what we have at the moment.

Richard Smith (no relation to Coun Smith)

Newbiggin by the Sea