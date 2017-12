I would like to comment on recent roadworks in North Seaton, or the lack of them.

The new road has stopped on the corner of Manley View instead of going to the end of the road.

The remaining road is full of potholes and a large wide crack, which is very dangerous for cyclists.

The entrance to Summerhouse Lane and Barnston are just as bad.

I’m wondering if the residents who live here don’t count as much as the rest of North Seaton.

Malcolm Thompson

North Seaton