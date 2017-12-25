SHOEBOXES: Spreading compassion

Lynemouth Community and Friends have again had a busy and successful year working to prepare shoeboxes filled with Christmas gifts for needy areas of the world.

Many people were involved in fundraising, shopping, knitting, box wrapping and, of course, filling the boxes.

We have also appreciated the support of an Ashington shop, which provided essential empty shoeboxes.

The boxes were collected by International Aid Trust, a Christian charity whose mission is to offer compassion to a hurting world. The organisation works in a variety of ways in Asia, Africa, America and Europe, including the UK, throughout the year.

On a rainy, wintery day, 800 boxes were collected, including those prepared by Northumberland Church of England Academy Josephine Butler Primary and William Leech Campus, where I am sure pupils enjoyed giving to others.

International Aid Trust does not ask for payment to cover transport costs and only suggests a voluntary donation of £1 per box if possible.

We were able to send a significant cheque towards these costs, but our main concentration, as ever, was on preparing boxes in the belief that they will bring happiness and joy to needy children.

Perhaps you would like to participate in some way next year and help put smiles on sad faces. Any support for this shoebox appeal would be very much appreciated.

Heather Gray

Newbiggin by the Sea