TRADITIONS: Too precious to let go

It was with great delight when I read about children at school learning about lace-making and the City and Guilds course for bike maintenance at North Seaton, (News Post Leader, October 26).

These are basic necessities that are always good to have at our fingertips in the case of creative possibilities, or bike punctures.

Now I wonder how many schools or associations are promoting hand-knitting?

The Newbiggin fishermen were always proud of their patterned ‘gansies’. Each north east fishing village had its own distinctive patterned jumper, which makes us think there should be a revival of model ship-making, and what about the Northumbrian clog dancing?

In fact, all the local traditional fishing/mining culture that was handed down to each generation, we cannot lose; as communities, it’s too precious.

Mrs C Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea