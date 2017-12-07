YOUTHS: A credit to community

The Wansbeck Waltzers is a group of elderly people who run a tea dance every Friday afternoon at the Hirst Welfare in Alexander Road, Ashington.

On Friday, December 8, we are holding our Christmas party.

The Hirst Welfare Youth Club has raised the funding to provide afternoon tea for our group and members also interact with everyone and join in the fun.

This is not the first time the members of the youth club have raised funds to do something good for the members of the tea dance.

In June, they arranged transport and tickets to take the group to a tea dance at The Alnwick Garden. It was a great day for young and old alike.

The young of today often get a bad press, but these youngsters are a credit to our community and deserve some publicity for these selfless actions. They will be serving tea at 2pm and the party will continue until 4pm.

Mandy Hall

Wansbeck Waltzers leader