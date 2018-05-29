Youth group shows pride in exhibition

A photographic exhibition is being held to support Northumberland Pride Week.

Northumberland County Council is hosting the exhibition by Trinity LGBT youth group Under One Roof in the County Hall reception area on Friday, between 2pm and 3pm.

The week, running until June 3, is raising awareness of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) culture and heritage, promoting LGBT+ equality and uniting communities at family-friendly events.

The Trinity LGBT youth group worked with photographer Phyllis Christopher to develop the project, which explores issues of identity and representation.

As part of the presentation, members will talk about their experiences, both positive and negative, of being young and LGBT+ in Northumberland.

Council leader Peter Jackson said: “We are proud to support Northumberland Pride Week.

“We want to make the council an inclusive and welcoming place for all communities.

“Members of the public are invited to attend the exhibition to support and listen to the young people.”

There is free admission, but reserve a place by emailing katealexander@trinityyouth.org.uk