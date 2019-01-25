Youth projects can apply for funding

Youth projects in New Hartley and Seaton Sluice are being invited to apply for funding.

The Ted Weekes Fund at the Community Foundation for Tyne and Wear and Northumberland is taking applications.

Grant applications are being invited from voluntary and community groups that support children and young people’s projects operating in the areas of New Hartley and Seaton Sluice.

The fund was established in 2002 and to date it has made grants amounting to more than £144,000 to local community groups across a variety of projects, including sports, school holiday activity programmes, arts projects and IT equipment.

Grants from £750 to £3,000 are available for equipment and resources for activities, small running costs, for example room hire, and inspirational trips or visits.

To apply groups should complete the Community Foundation’s online application form at www.communityfoundation.org.uk/apply

Applications for the March meeting can be submitted online until the deadline at 4pm on Friday, March 1.

The Ted Weekes Fund was established with a legacy gift from Dr Ted Weekes, a local councillor and former chairman of the Northumberland County Council education committee.