Could we see snow this Halloween? Date for first snowfall predicted as temperatures set to drop

(PATRICK SEEGER/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Temperatures across the UK are forecast to return to season averages after a warm start to October.

Some areas of the UK will plummet below freezing by the end of the month, with a colder front of wind bringing lover temperatures.

From Wednesday (13 October), areas of northwest Scotland as some of the northern England will see freezing temperatures at night.

British Weather Services’ Jim Dale said conditions in the UK are set to return to their seasonal averages, with wet conditions returning next week.

He said: “This week no problems, mainly sedate. Next week wetter & windier but no storms as such.

​​Wettest in the northwest - as per usual. Not overly cold, indeed just reverting to the seasonal averages.”

When is the first UK’s snowfall forecast?

The UK could be set to see the first snowfall of the season within a fortnight.

Temperatures will drop noticeably this coming week, with the northwest of Scotland receiving a cold front, and a return to seasonal averages across the country.

A potential snow drift could hit the UK in time for the spooky season, bringing a “white Halloween” for some parts of the country.

According to netweather.tv, forecasters are predicting snow to fall across Wales and Scotland’s west coast on 24 October at 6am.