Look inside new £250m water park with 35 slides opening in the UK in 2023

The resort, which will be the size of 19 football pitches, will include water slides, pools, wellness areas, saunas and swim up bars (Therme Manchester)

A new £250 million indoor water park and spa will be coming to the UK in 2023.

The resort will include water slides, pools, wellness areas, saunas and swim up bars with building work soon to begin.

The three-storey resort, called Therme Manchester, will be a 28-acre site, the size of 19 football pitches.

It is set to be double the size of the company’s venue in Bucharest, which opened in Romania in 2016.

What will the resort include?

Credit: TraffordCity

Therme Manchester will have a family zone including 25 swimming pools, a wave pool, more than 35 water slides and water fitness classes.

Guests will have the chance to relax in the palm tree relaxation area or the rose-shaped ‘well-being garden’ with bio-diverse plants and water features.

There will also be a non-child section for adults to enjoy some quiet time which will have water lagoons, mineral bars, swim up bars, 30 steam rooms and saunas.

For fitness lovers there will be health classes such as yoga and pilates, with restaurants and cafes also within the resort.

The resort will aim to bring together "the tradition of the ancient Roman spa with an indoor tropical paradise".

Where will it be located?

The resort will be built in Manchester replacing the current EventCity building.

It is expected to attract two million visitors annually.

"The events of 2020 have shone a light on the necessity of this mission, especially for those in cities," Richard Land, Chief Development Officer of Therme Group UK, said.

How much will it cost to go?

Prices have not yet been revealed however it is likely to see guests paying a fee for either the whole attraction or just a single zone.

Mr Land said: “Therme Group is based on a belief that wellbeing should be accessible for all.”

The resort is set to open in 2023.

What else is opening soon?

A £60million surfing lagoon Modern Surf on Barton Dock Road will open in Manchester’s Trafford Centre after recent approval.

An Indiana Jones-inspired £75million water park could also open in Bournemouth in 2023.

Not only this, but there has been a further recent announcement that a new theme park billed as the ‘UK’s Disneyland’ will open in North Kent in 2024.

It is the most ambitious new attraction in Europe since Disneyland Paris in 1992.